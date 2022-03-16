President Zelenskyy urges U.S. Congress to ‘Close the sky over Ukraine’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to the joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday urged American lawmakers for a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid intense Russian attacks.
Reminded the US Congress of the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan in 1941, and the September 11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda in 2001, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is under a similar situation following relentless Russian attacks for over three weeks.
“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskyy said in his virtual address before showing a video containing graphic images of death and destruction in Ukraine that ended with “Close the sky over Ukraine.”
Zelenskyy continued his push for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and asked for more planes and defense systems to respond to a Russian invasion launched last month that has caused large-scale destruction in his country and has unleashed a wave of refugees.
He closed his address with a direct plea in English to Joe Biden: “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
Zelenskyy’s address to lawmakers in Washington came a day after he made a plea to Canada’s parliament for more Western sanctions on Russia and the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.