President Donald Trump announced the dismissal of four senior officials through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. This move is part of a broader initiative to remove over 1,000 appointees from the previous administration, aiming to align the federal workforce with his “Make America Great Again” vision.



Among those dismissed are:



Mark Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, removed from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.



José Andrés, celebrity chef, dismissed from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.



Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran.



Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Mayor of Atlanta and senior advisor in the previous administration.



This action has raised concerns about the potential replacement of experienced officials with individuals loyal to President Trump’s agenda. Additionally, the President has mandated that federal employees return to the office five days a week and has weakened civil service protections, further indicating a significant shift in federal workforce policies.