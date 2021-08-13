President to Address The Nation Tomorrow on Eve of 75th Independence Day

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will address the nation tomorrow (August 14, 2021) on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 7PM. on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs. on its respective regional networks.