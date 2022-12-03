President Stresses On Maximum Use Of Technology To Make Education Accessible To Children With Disabilities

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the maximum use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.

She presented the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 here on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that according to an estimate of the United Nations, more than one billion people in the world are persons with disabilities. It means almost every 8th person in the world has a disability in some form or the other.

More than two per cent of India’s population are persons with disabilities. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of all to ensure that the persons with disabilities can lead a dignified life independently.

“It is also our duty to ensure that they get a good education, stay safe in their homes and society, have the freedom to choose their career and have equal employment opportunities,” she said.

The President said that in Indian culture and tradition, disability has never been considered as a hindrance in acquiring knowledge and achieving excellence.

“Often, it has been seen that divyangjan are gifted with divine qualities. There are innumerable examples in which our divyang brothers and sisters have achieved impressive feats in many fields on the strength of their indomitable courage, talent and determination.