President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Successful Bypass Surgery At AIIMS

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.”

<>

The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 30, 2021

</>

The President had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort on Friday morning. Post investigations, doctors advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.