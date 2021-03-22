President Ram Nath Kovind returns to Delhi after 3-day Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday has left for Delhi after a three-day visit to the state. He was seen off at the airport by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

President Kovind had spent the night at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. He had attended the convocation ceremony of NIT and inaugurated the super specialty hospital of Rourkela Steel Plant. The President had again spent the night on Sunday at Raj Bhavan.

President Kovid on the third day of his visit went to Puri to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath and later went to Konark Sun Temple. He went around the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark. Security was beefed up during his three days stay in Odisha.

President Kovind also planted a Neem sapling in Raj Bhawan here on the final day of his 3-day visit to Odisha.