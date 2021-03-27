President Ram Nath Kovind Referred To AIIMS

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital (R&R) on Friday, has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi “for further investigation” on Saturday.

“He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation,” Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

Taking to the microblogging website, the President House said: “The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well.”

He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning after a chest discomfort.

The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital said.

In a statement, the hospital authorities said: "He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation."