President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in a special Indian Air Force flight at 6.25 pm on Saturday.

The President was accorded a warm welcome by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Bhubaneswar Airport. Union Minister Pratap Sarangi, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Nayak and other senior officials of the state government were present on the occasion.

Reportedly, the President will spend the night at Raj Bhawan and continue his two-day visit from tomorrow.

The President will fly to Jharsuguda at 9 am tomorrow and will reach Rourkela at 10.55 am, where he will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela and also inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant. After the event, the President will fly back to Bhubaneswar and will spend the night at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

On March 22, the President is scheduled to visit Konark & Puri. President Kovind will fly to Puri by helicopter on Monday. There he will visit Srimandir and then to Konark. In the afternoon, the President will take a tour of the Konark Sun Temple.

President Ram Nath Kovind will reach Bhubaneswar airport at 5 pm and return to New Delhi as per the schedule.

Security measures have been beefed up in the State Capital and the places where the President is scheduled to visit during his 2-day tour in Odisha.