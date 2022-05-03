President Putin To Undergo Cancer Treatment, Hand Over Power

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin might undergo cancer surgery, according to international media reports.

Meanwhile, Putin will temporarily hand over power to hardline Security Council head and former Federal Security Service (FSB) commander Nikolai Patrushev.

The anticipated surgery and recovery are likely to incapacitate the President for “a short time.”

Last month, Putin was seen tightly gripping a desk during his meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The incident has now raised questions about the President’s health.

According to a report by The New York Post, doctors have reportedly suggested Putin undergo the operation. The report cited a Telegram channel purportedly run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general.

In recent times, Putin has reportedly exhibited ‘uncharacteristically fidgety behaviour in public’ and a ‘sickly appearance’, following which the President has been rumoured to suffer from cancer and a host of other serious maladies, including Parkinson’s disease.

“We know that Putin signalled to Patrushev that he considers him to be practically his only trusted ally and friend in the government,” the post claimed. “Additionally, the president promised that if his health takes a turn for the worse, actual control of the country will temporarily pass into Patrushev’s hands.”