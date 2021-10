President of India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 31, 2020).

The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.