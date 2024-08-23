President Murmu Voices Concern Over Increasing Space Debris

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed concerns about the growing problem of space debris due to the increasing number of satellites in orbit and commended ISRO for its goal to conduct debris-free space missions by 2030.

Speaking at the inaugural National Space Day celebration, which commemorated the first anniversary of India’s Chandrayaan-3 project landing, Murmu highlighted the challenges posed by space debris.

The event, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saw the attendance of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, engineers, scientists, and members of India’s emerging space industry.

President Murmu praised the ISRO System for Safe & Sustainable Operations Management, which promotes the ongoing advancement of space research.

She expressed satisfaction with India’s commitment to achieving debris-free space missions by 2030.

During the ceremony, President Murmu awarded the winners of the Robotics Challenge and the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon.

She acknowledged ISRO’s significant contributions to India’s space exploration and its role in enhancing the nation’s socio-economic progress.