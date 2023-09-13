President Murmu Virtually Launches Ayushman Bhav Campaign

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu virtually launched the Ayushman Bhav Campaign from Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar today (September 13, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the goal of ‘Ayushman Bhav Campaign – no person should be left behind and no village should be left behind – would make our country successful in achieving the objective of Universal Health Coverage. She added that if every person and every family stays healthy, then the resolve to build a healthy India would be fulfilled. She was happy to note that a Multi-Ministerial approach has been adopted to achieve this goal. She stated that everyone’s cooperation would be helpful in achieving such big goals.

The President said that providing Ayushman cards to all the beneficiaries; organizing Ayushman meetings to make villagers aware about health, hygiene and nutrition; organising Ayushman Melas; and arranging visits of specialist doctors at the Community Health Centers once a week under the initiative Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, are praiseworthy steps.

The President said that India is moving forward with great enthusiasm in adopting new technology and working methods in many fields. She was happy to note that ‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission’ was launched in September 2021. She expressed confidence that India would set the example of digital inclusion in the field of healthcare services also like other sectors.

The Ayushman Bhav Campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. This Campaign will be implemented during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from September 17 to October 2, 2023.