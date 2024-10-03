Udaipur: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 32nd convocation ceremony at Mohanlal Sukhadia University, emphasizing the importance of balancing personal ambitions with social sensitivity. She highlighted education as the most powerful tool for empowerment and urged students to contribute to the vision of a “Developed India by 2047.”

In her speech, President Murmu stressed that true welfare is achieved by doing good for others and maintaining integrity in all endeavors. She invoked the teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar, reminding students that character and humility are paramount, even more so than education itself.

“An educated person without character and humility can be more dangerous than a violent animal,” she quoted Ambedkar, urging students to uphold moral values and integrity in their lives. She also encouraged them to draw inspiration from the great personalities of Mewar and Udaipur, who have significantly contributed to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building.

The President concluded by expressing confidence in the students’ ability to contribute to the nation’s development and urged them to maintain the spirit of learning and hard work in the rapidly changing world123.