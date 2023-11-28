President Murmu To Visit Maharashtra From Nov 29 To Dec 2

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra from 29 November to December 2, 2023.

On November 29, the President will inaugurate a national conference on ‘Integration of Yoga in School Education System-Manifesting the thought’, organized by Kaivalyadham as part of its centenary year celebrations at Lonavala. On the same evening, the President will attend the Presidential Dinner at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

On November 30, the President will review the Passing Out Parade of 145th Course of National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla. She will also lay the foundation stone for a building of upcoming 5th Battalion.

On December 1, the President will present President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College, Pune at Pune. She will also virtually inaugurate Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine ‘Prajna’. On the same day, she will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Government Medical College, Nagpur at Nagpur.

On December 2, the President will grace the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur.