President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Independence Day Greetings to Nation

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on 78th Independence Day.

“I extend to you all my heartiest Independence Day greetings. I am delighted to see the nation prepare to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Witnessing the tricolour unfurl on this occasion, be it at the Red Fort, at state capitals or in local neighbourhoods, always thrills our hearts,” she said in her address.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PM shared his Independence Day wishes with the nation, ending his post with a patriotic “Jai Hind.”

“Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!,” Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi.

<

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024

<