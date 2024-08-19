President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
PM Modi wished fellow citizens on the festival celebrating siblings’ bond. In a post on X, PM Modi extended his wishes and hoped this festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune.
“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness to all of your relationships and happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life,” PM Modi wrote on X.
समस्त देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के असीम स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के रिश्तों में नई मिठास और जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं सौभाग्य लेकर आए।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024
President Droupadi Murmu too extended Raksha Bandhan’s wishes to all the citizens on the President’s official X handle.
“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instils a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters.
रक्षा बंधन के पावन अवसर पर, मैं सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। भाई-बहन के बीच प्रेम और आपसी विश्वास की भावना पर आधारित यह त्योहार, सभी बहन-बेटियों के प्रति स्नेह और सम्मान की भावना का संचार करता है। मैं चाहूंगी कि इस पर्व के दिन, सभी देशवासी, हमारे समाज…
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2024
The President emphasised on mutual trust and affection between brothers and sisters and requested everybody to promise to respect women and ensure their safety.
“I would like all the countrymen to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society on this festival day,” President Murmu posted on X.
