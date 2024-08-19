President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

PM Modi wished fellow citizens on the festival celebrating siblings’ bond. In a post on X, PM Modi extended his wishes and hoped this festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness to all of your relationships and happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life,” PM Modi wrote on X.

समस्त देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के असीम स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के रिश्तों में नई मिठास और जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं सौभाग्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu too extended Raksha Bandhan’s wishes to all the citizens on the President’s official X handle.