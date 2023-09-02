President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate ISRO scientists & engineers for successful launch of Aditya -L1

New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated the scientists and engineers of ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1.

In a X post, the President said: “The launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission, is a landmark achievement that takes India’s indigenous space programme to a new trajectory. It will help us better understand space and celestial phenomena. I congratulate the scientists and engineers at @isro for this exceptional feat. My best wishes for the success of the mission.”

In a X post, the Prime Minister said: “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.”

“The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point,” posted ISRO on X after the successful launch.

“Aditya-L1 started generating the power. The solar panels are deployed. The first EarthBound firing to raise the orbit is scheduled for September 3, 2023, around 11:45 Hrs. IST,” another tweet of ISRO read.