India marked the birth anniversary of the revered freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, celebrated as Parakram Divas, with dignitaries across the nation paying their respects to the iconic leader.

President Droupadi Murmu led the tributes, acknowledging Netaji’s extraordinary commitment to India’s freedom struggle.

She expressed her respect on social media, highlighting Netaji’s inspiring leadership and determination. Netaji’s birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to honour his contributions and inspire citizens, especially the youth. Netaji, born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, is remembered for his courage, leadership, and vision for equality and justice.

“On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose observed as Parakram Diwas, I pay my humble tribute to one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata. Netaji is among the most resolute and inspiring figures in India’s freedom struggle. His clarion call for freedom inspired millions of Indians to join the struggle for independence. Netaji’s relentless determination to achieve freedom and his courageous leadership of Azad Hind Fauj will continue to inspire generations of Indians”, Smt Murmu posted in X.