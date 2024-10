New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a visit...

Algiers: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India on his birth anniversary at Algiers, Algeria today (October 15, 2024).

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy