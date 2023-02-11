President Murmu Offers Prayers At Lingaraj Temple In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Lingaraj temple in the State capital.

As per reports, the President performed ‘Jalabhishek’ and offered prayer at the shrine.

On Friday, the President embarked on her two-day visit to Odisha.

Accompanied by daughter Itishri Murmu, Murmu reached Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in a special Indian Air Force flight at around 11.30 am. Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra were present at the airport to welcome the President of India.

Murmu is slated to inaugurate the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack later in the day.