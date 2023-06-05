President Murmu meets Suriname counterpart; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu reached Paramaribo, Suriname yesterday (June 4, 2023) on the first leg of her State Visit to Suriname and Serbia. President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname received her at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport with full state honours.

Today (June 5, 2023), the President commenced her engagements with the visit to the Presidential Palace in Paramaribo to meet her counterpart, President Santokhi. During the discussions, the President thanked President Santokhi for his warmth and hospitality. She was happy to note that Hindi is widely spoken in Suriname which reminds her of motherland.

Subsequently, the President led delegation-level talks between the two sides. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy to be in Suriname on her first State Visit as President of India when it is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname.

The President noted that like India, Suriname is also a diverse country where people of different castes, languages ​​and religions live in peace and harmony. She said that deep historical and cultural ties provide the foundation for India-Suriname multifaceted and modern partnership.

The President noted that bilateral trade between the two countries is well below potential. She said that there is a need to work together to expand bilateral trade for mutual benefit. She expressed confidence that the agreements signed during the visit would help boost the trade and economic ties. She said that there is scope of further collaboration in sectors like pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda, agriculture and defence.

The President said that India is committed to enhance technical cooperation and contribute to the capacity building and skill development of Suriname’s human resources as per the requirements. India is ready to partner in the socio-economic development of Suriname by promoting Quick Impact Projects and SMEs. She was happy to note that the project submitted by Suriname under India-UNDP Fund for Flood Early Warning System has been approved.

After the delegation-level talks, the President handed over medicines from India to her counterpart. Following MoUs/Work plan were also signed on the occasion:

MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation of India (CDSCO) and Ministry of Health of Suriname for cooperation in the field of medical products regulation.

MoU between Ministries of Health of India and Suriname for extending recognition to Indian pharmacopeia.

Joint Work plan for the period 2023-27 in Agriculture and Allied sectors.

Subsequently, the President visited ‘Marinetrap’ where she witnessed the simulation and welcoming of the First Indians arrival with the Lalla Rookh. Thereafter, she inaugurated the simulated village at Independence Square.

In the evening, the President will attend a cultural festival organised to commemorate the 150 years of arrival of Indians in Suriname, at the Independence Square in Paramaribo and address the gathering.