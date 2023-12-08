President Murmu Meets Sportspersons Who Brought Glory To The Country In Various Championships

New Delhi: A group of sportspersons met the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. They are at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the programme ‘The President with People’. The meeting aimed to establish a deeper connection with the sportspersons and acknowledge their valuable contributions.

During the interaction with the sportspersons, the President said that they have brought glory to the nation through their exemplary performances on the international stage. Their dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only showcased their prowess but have collectively elevated the name of India in the world of sports.

She said that at the recently held Asian Games and Para Asian Games, their extraordinary efforts resulted in a staggering 107 and 111 medals, respectively. This remarkable achievement not only speaks volumes about their talent but also exemplifies their indomitable spirit.

The President said that their journey is not just about personal victories; it is about giving wings to the dreams of all Indians. She urged them to always remember that they are not just athletes; they are ambassadors of our culture, values, and the spirit of a billion people.

She said that in a few months, the world will turn its attention to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in 2024, and the eyes of all Indians will be fixed on our sportspersons. We count on their skill, dedication, and sportsmanship to bring joy and pride to our nation.