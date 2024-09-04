Lathur: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar in Udgir, located in Maharashtra’s Latur district, on Wednesday.

Having visited Maharashtra since Monday, she arrived in Nanded this morning and was then flown by helicopter to Udgir for the event. Following the inauguration, a prayer session was held at the Buddha Vihar. The installed statue of Lord Buddha in the Vihar is 520 kilograms in weight and stands 10.5 feet tall, according to officials.

The inaugural event was attended by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, State Ministers Sanjay Bansode and Aditi Tatkare, along with members of the All India Bhikkhu Sangha.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was unable to attend due to illness and is recuperating at his Mumbai residence, his party sources reported. The officials noted that this Buddha Vihar is modelled after a similar one in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Spanning 1.15 hectares, the Vihar can house 1,200 individuals, and its entrance gate is inspired by the Sanchi Stupa gate in Madhya Pradesh.