New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 8th India Water Week today (September 17, 2024) in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the goal of reducing the number of people suffering from water scarcity is of great importance for all of humanity. Under the Sustainable Development Goals, there is an emphasis on supporting and strengthening the participation of local communities to improve water and sanitation management.

The President said the arrangement for providing water to everyone has been the priority of our country since ancient times. From Ladakh to Kerala, effective systems of water conservation and management existed in our country. Such systems gradually disappeared during British rule. Our systems were based on harmony with nature. Systems developed based on the idea of ​​controlling nature are now being reconsidered all over the world. Many ancient examples of various types of Water Resource Management are available all over the country which are relevant even today. Our ancient water management systems should be researched and used practically in the modern context.

The President said that water bodies such as wells; and ponds have been water banks for our society for centuries. We deposit money in the bank, only after that we can withdraw money from the bank and use it. The same thing applies to water. People will first store water; only then will they be able to use water. People who misuse money go from prosperity to poverty. Similarly, water scarcity is seen even in rain-rich areas. People who use limited income wisely remain safe from financial crises in their lives. Similarly, villages that store water in low rainfall areas remain safe from water crises. In many areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat, villagers have got rid of water scarcity through their efforts and by adopting effective methods of water storage.

The President said that only 2.5 per cent of the total water available on earth is freshwater. Even out of that, only one per cent is available for human use. India’s share of the world’s water resources is four per cent. About 80 per cent of the water available in our country is used in the agricultural sector. Apart from agriculture, the availability of water is essential for power generation, industry and domestic needs. Water resources are limited. The supply of water to everyone is possible only through the efficient use of water.

The President said that in the year 2021, the Government launched a campaign with the message of ‘Catch the Rain – Where it Falls When it Falls’. The objective of this campaign is to achieve water conservation, rainwater harvesting and other important goals of water management. Increasing forest wealth also helps in water management. Children also play an important role in water conservation and management. They can make their family and neighbourhood aware and can also use water properly themselves. Jal Shakti’s efforts will have to be transformed into a mass movement; All citizens will have to play the role of water warriors.

The President said that the goal of ‘India Water Week-2024’ is inclusive water development and management. She appreciated the Ministry of Jal Shakti for choosing the right medium to achieve this goal – that medium is – partnership and cooperation.