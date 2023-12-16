President Murmu Hosts Sultan Of Oman

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultan of Oman at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (December 16, 2023). The President also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming His Majesty on his first State Visit to India, the President said that Oman holds a unique place as India’s oldest strategic partner in the region, and as a cornerstone of its West Asia Policy. India recognizes and greatly values Oman’s crucial role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

The President was happy to note that relations between India and Oman have now truly become multifaceted. Trade and investment ties have grown steadily, and excellent progress has been made in the areas of culture, health and education. Looking towards the future, she said that Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’ and India’s ongoing growth journey create the perfect backdrop for us to collaborate extensively in strategic areas.

The President appreciated the valuable participation of Oman in this year’s G20 Summit and other related meetings, under India’s Presidency.

The President also noted the important role played by the Indian diaspora in Oman’s development, and lauded their contributions to strengthening India-Oman relations.

Both leaders agreed that this visit will serve as a solid foundation for further strengthening India-Oman bilateral ties, promoting regional stability, and ushering in a new era of cooperation and progress.