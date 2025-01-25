The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received H.E. Mr Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 25, 2025). She also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Subianto on his first State Visit to India, the President said that civilisational ties between India and Indonesia go back thousands of years. She added that values of pluralism, inclusiveness and rule of law are common to both countries and these shared values have given direction to our contemporary relations.

The President thanked President Subianto for accepting the invitation to grace our Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest.

The President noted that this is a historic occasion, as 75 years ago on our first Republic Day in 1950, we had the President Sukarno of Indonesia as the Chief Guest. This is a reflection of the long-standing ties and strong democratic tradition between our two countries.

The President also recalled the millennia old civilisational links between India and Indonesia, including the ‘Bali Jatra’ observed in Odisha, which commemorates the journeys undertaken by Indian seafarers and traders in ancient times from India to Bali and other regions of the Indo-Pacific.

The President stated that in contemporary times, our vast emerging markets, geographical proximity, and similarities in economic structures offer immense potential for expanding bilateral trade and investments.

The President also noted that defence and space cooperation are emerging as major elements of our bilateral relations.

The President said that Indonesia is a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.

The President said that as leading members of the Global South, India and Indonesia cooperate closely on various multilateral platforms including the G-20 and also through ASEAN. She also congratulated Indonesia for joining BRICS as a permanent member.

Both leaders agreed that as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, India and Indonesia are expanding cooperation in several new fields, which will be further strengthened by this visit.