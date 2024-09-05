Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu conferred National Awards on teachers from across the country at a function held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today on Teachers’ Day. The two learned teachers from Odisha received this prestigious award.

According to an official press release, Santosh Kumar Kar, a teacher of Narla’s Jaya Durga High School in Kalahandi district dedicated to students and Dwiti Chandra Sahu, a teacher of Bilesu Government High School, dedicated to the development of education of tribal children in Rayagada district, have been honoured with National Teachers’ Award.

Shri Santosh Kumar Kar, a teacher at Jaya Durga High School, Narla Road, Odisha, has developed over 200 hands-on teaching and learning materials to make science concepts easy to understand and engaging. In addition to his innovative approach in the classroom and science… pic.twitter.com/HAddzoCzKJ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 5, 2024

Shri Dwiti Chandra Sahu, a teacher at Govt. High School Billesu, Odisha, works in a remote, hilly district with poor connectivity and frequent power cuts. Despite these challenges, he has creatively integrated ICT into his classroom without depending on electricity or the… pic.twitter.com/UVFLgVSKc9 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 5, 2024

Worth mentioning, President Murmu presented the National Teacher Award 2024 to 50 selected awardees at Vigyan Bhavan today. Each award includes a merit certificate, Rs 50,000 cash and a silver medal.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that teachers have to prepare such citizens who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest and enterprising. She stated that moving ahead in life is a success, but the meaning of life lies in working for the welfare of others. We should have compassion. Our conduct should be ethical. A successful life lies in a meaningful life. Teaching these values to the students is the duty of teachers.

The President said that teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility. She pointed out that often teachers pay special attention only to those students who perform well in exams. However excellent academic performance is only one dimension of excellence. A child may be a very good sportsperson; some children might have leadership skills; another child enthusiastically participates in social welfare activities. The teacher has to identify the natural talent of each child and bring it out.

The President said that the status of women in any society is an important criterion for its development. She stated that it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in such a way that they always behave following the dignity of women. She emphasised that the respect of women should not be only in ‘words’ but also in ‘practice’.

The President said that according to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, if a teacher himself does not continuously acquire knowledge then he/she cannot teach in the true sense. She expressed confidence that all the teachers will continue the process of acquiring knowledge. She said that by doing this, their teaching will remain more relevant and interesting.

The President told teachers that the generation of their students will create a developed India. She advised teachers and students to have a global mindset and world-class skills. She stated that great teachers build a great nation. Only teachers with a developed mindset can create citizens who will build a developed nation. She expressed confidence that by inspiring students, our teachers will make India the knowledge hub of the world.