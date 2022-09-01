President Murmu Greets People Of Odisha On Occasion Of Nuakhai

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Nuakhai.

ନୂଆଖାଇ ଜୁହାର।

ନୂଆଖାଇ ଅବସରରେ ମୁଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀ ବିଶେଷକରି ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପଶ୍ଚିମାଞ୍ଚଳର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି।

ସ୍ନେହ,ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧା ଓ ସୌହାର୍ଦ୍ଦ୍ୟର ଏହି ଅନନ୍ୟ ଗଣପର୍ବ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସୁଖ,ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣୁ,ଏହା ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ କାମନା। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 1, 2022

Nuakhai is a festival observed in Odisha to celebrate the reaping of new crops. Nuakhai is celebrated in western Odisha and some parts of Chhattisgarh as a harvest festival.

People of western Odisha worship their presiding deity on Nuakhai as a mark of gratitude for a bumper crop, good rain and favourable farming weather.

As per the custom, each farmer offers the first grain of the harvest to the presiding deity and then partakes it. All family members sit and take their food together on the occasion.