Ujjain: The President of India Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today (September 19, 2024). She also laid the foundation stone for the Indore-Ujjain Six Lane Road Project on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that our Safai Mitras are the front-line sanitation warriors. They protect us from diseases, dirt, and health risks. They are playing a very important role in nation-building. The biggest credit for our achievements in the field of cleanliness at the local, state, and national levels goes to our Safai Mitras.

The President said that ensuring the safety, dignity, and welfare of Safai Mitras is an important responsibility of the government and society. Arrangements are being made to eliminate man-holes and clean them through machine-holes. Efforts are being made to benefit Safai Mitras under various welfare schemes of the central and state governments. Health check-up facilities are also being provided to them through Safai Mitra Suraksha Camps. She was happy to note that many cities in Madhya Pradesh have been declared as Safai Mitra Surakshit cities.

The President said that during the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which will continue till the year 2025, we have to achieve the goal of total cleanliness. National targets have to be achieved in solid and liquid waste management while maintaining the status of being ‘free from open defecation’.

The President said that a campaign to spread the message of ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata’ is in progress throughout the country. People are taking a pledge to serve Mother India by removing dirt and litter. She expressed confidence that all citizens will come forward to promote the Swachh Bharat Mission in every village and every street and to do Shramdaan for this campaign.

She said that by doing this, we will be able to put into practice the cleanliness-related ideals of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Our one step towards cleanliness will prove significant in keeping the entire country clean. She urged all to take a pledge to build a clean India, a healthy India, and a developed India.