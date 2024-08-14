President Murmu Graces Opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 today (August 14, 2024).

The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (the last entry – 05:15 PM) except on Mondays which will be maintenance day for the Udyan.

August 29 will be exclusively reserved for sportspersons to mark National Sports Day and September 5 will be reserved for teachers on Teachers’ Day.

For entry, registration is mandatory. It is free of cost. Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/). Walk-in Visitors can register themselves through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate No. 35.

Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road. A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No.35 will also be available for the convenience of the visitors.