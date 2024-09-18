Jaipur: The President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the 18th convocation of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) at Jaipur, Rajasthan today (September 18, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that NITs were established to promote quality technical education and research in the country. They are playing a major role in providing skilled and capable human resources. Given the importance of NITs, they have been given the status of ‘Institutions of National Importance’.

The President said that half the students in the NITs come from the home state while the other half come from other states based on the India ranking. Thus, while on the one hand, this system allows local talent to flourish, on the other hand, it also works to strengthen the country’s ‘spirit of unity in diversity’.

The President said that technical institutes like NITs play an important role in making India a research and innovation hub. She was happy to note that the Innovation and Incubation Centre established in MNIT has organised many start-up programmes so far, which have benefited a large number of participants. About 125 start-ups have been registered in the Incubation Centre of MNIT, which are also creating new employment opportunities.

The President said that in this era of the fourth industrial revolution, along with challenges, new opportunities are also coming. The role of our technical institutions is very important in taking advantage of these opportunities and making India a leading nation in the field of technology. She stated that the establishment of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering in MNIT reflects its commitment to adapt itself to the demands of the times.

The President was happy to note that MNIT has secured a position in the top 50 institutes of the country in the ‘Engineering category’ of NIRF’s India Rankings 2024. She expressed confidence that the faculty, students and staff of MNIT will work harder and bring MNIT into the top 10 institutes of the country.

The President said that greater participation of women in the field of R&D is important not only for the social and economic development of the country but also for improving the quality of life of our daughters. She noted that the enrollment of girls in STEMM has increased in recent years. She was happy to note that, in this convocation, out of the 20 gold medals, 12 gold medals have been won by female students, even though only about 29 per cent are girls among the total graduating students. She said that this proportion of girls among medal winners is evidence that if they are given equal opportunities, they can achieve greater excellence.

The President told students that they are now entering a new phase of their life. They will face new challenges and opportunities. She expressed confidence that with the knowledge and skills acquired at MNIT, they will be able to face those challenges and take advantage of the emerging opportunities.