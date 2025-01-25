The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 15th National Voters’ Day Celebrations in New Delhi today (January 25, 2025).

The President presented the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials who demonstrated exemplary performance in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections, on the occasion. She also received the first copy of the book “India Votes 2024: A ​​Saga of​ ​Democracy” from the Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Rajiv Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that our democracy is not only the oldest democracy in the world but is also the largest, diverse, young, inclusive and sensitive democracy in the world. She stated that India’s democracy is a unique example of the modern world. Many countries of the world are learning from our election system and management.

The President said that the impressive glimpse of our inclusive democracy is visible in elections. The increasing participation of women in elections is an important sign of the overall development of our society and country. She noted that the Election Commission has made special efforts to facilitate the voting process for senior voters above 85 years of age, differently-abled voters and tribal voters living in remote areas. In this way, she said, the Election Commission has set a good example of inclusive and sensitive election management.

The President said that the ideals and responsibilities associated with voting are the main dimensions of our democracy. The Voters’ Pledge issued by the Election Commission can guide all citizens. She stated that along with full faith in democracy, voters should also have the firm resolve that they will exercise their right to vote by rising above all kinds of narrow-mindedness, discrimination and temptation. Enlightened voters strengthen our democracy, she added.

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been observed annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. This event aims to underline the centrality of the voter, raise electoral awareness among citizens and inspire their active participation in the democratic process.