President Murmu flags off three new trains at Badampahar Railway Station

Mayurbhanj: President flags off MEMU s in Odisha from Badampahar Railway Station in Mayurbhanj district, 3 trains in the offing, said reports.

After spending last night at her residence, President Murmu will visit Paharpur and Bahadurpur today. Droupadi Murmu visited her in-laws in Paharpur village. Next, she will inaugurate L&T’s Skill Development centre.

Later, her excellency visited a SLS school and then Rairangpur Sub Divisional Post Office will be launched following its upgradation. President Droupadi Murmu then flagged off three new trains at the Badampahar Railway station.

President flagged off MEMU from Badampahar – Tatanagar, Badampahada-Rourleka Weekly Express and Badampahar-Shalimar Weekly Express. She will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar railway station.

Then the President will come to Rairangpur by train from Badampahar. Governor Raghubar Das, Union Ministers Ashwin Vaishnav and Dharmendra Pradhan along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be present in this program along with President Murmu. After visiting Mayurbhanj, her excellency will proceed to Sambalpur in the afternoon.