New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami.

In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens.

The festival of Vijayadashami marks the victory of justice over injustice. On this occasion, religious and cultural events are celebrated with great fervour in various parts of our country.

This sacred festival reminds us to further strengthen our faith in higher human ideals. Many inspiring stories of dignity, commitment to duty, purity of conduct, humility and courageous struggle for justice are associated with this festival. These stories should be our source of inspiration.

May this festival of faith and zeal bring success, prosperity and happiness for all”.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...