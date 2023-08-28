President Murmu Extends Greetings On The Eve Of Onam

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Onam has said: “On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala.

The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. This festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature. Celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony.

May this joyous festival inspire us to contribute to the progress of our nation and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among fellow citizens”.