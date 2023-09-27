President Murmu Extends Greetings On The Eve Of Milad-Un-Nabi

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi has said: –

“On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my warm greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Prophet Muhammad has given the message of peace and love to the world. His teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood.

Let us remember his ideals and work together for the welfare of humanity”.