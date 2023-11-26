President Murmu Extends Greetings On The Eve Of Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow-citizens on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In her message, the President has said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Sikh brothers and sisters.

The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasized on the values of equality and selfless service. Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed that service to humanity is service to God. He inspired people to follow the values of love, peace and compassion. Guru Nanak Dev Ji spread the light of knowledge and showed the path of spirituality to the people through his exquisite poetry and Shabad.

Let us follow his teachings in our thought, speech and action and dedicate ourselves to the cause of equality, brotherhood and harmony”.