President Murmu Extends Greetings On Eve Of Budhha Purnima

New Delhi: The president of India Smt Droupadi Murmu conveyed greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Budhha Purnima.

President Murmu in her message on the eve of Buddha Purnima said,

“On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest congratulations and greetings to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha spread all over the world.

The embodiment of compassion, Lord Buddha, has given the message of truth, non-violence, harmony and, love for humanity and all living beings. Lord Buddha had said, ‘Appa Deepo Bhava’ i.e. be a light unto yourself. His teachings of tolerance, self-awareness and good conduct inspire us to serve humanity. His Eightfold Path paves the way for leading a meaningful life.

Let us strengthen social harmony and take the pledge for nation-building by imbibing the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives”.