President Murmu Extends Greetings Of Eve Of Deepawali

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Deepawali.

In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity. The festival of Deepawali illuminates our conscience and inspires us to work for welfare of humanity.

One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them.

Let us all celebrate the festival of lights safely and take pledge for nation building by contributing in the conservation of environment”.