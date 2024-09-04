New Delhi: The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, has greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

In a message, the President said, “On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. This day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is a great source of inspiration for the entire nation. I pay my humble tributes to him on this occasion.

Children are the future of the country. As students, they learn life skills and values. Teachers, as mentors, can mould students into future leaders who will shape the destiny of our country.

Teachers are entrusted with the crucial task of nurturing the minds of the future generation and guiding them towards overall excellence. Teachers must instill in students, moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards society. Through modern methods of imparting education and optimal use of technology, as envisaged in National Education Policy 2020, teachers can empower students to have a fruitful life and build a developed nation.

I once again convey my good wishes to the entire teaching community and wish them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights”.