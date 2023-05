President Murmu confers 37 Gallantry awards during Defence Investiture Ceremony

New Delhi: President Smt Droupadi Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred eight Kirti Chakras, including five posthumous, and 29 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Following is the list of awardees in the order of presentation:

SHAURYA CHAKRA (Non Posthumous)

S NO NAME AND OTHER DETAILS SERVICE 1. SHRI AMIT KUMAR, ASSISTANT COMMANDANT, CRPF MHA 2. SHRI SATENDRA SINGH, ASSISTANT COMMANDANT, 21 BN, CRPF MHA 3. 2693096F HAVILDAR GHANSHYAM (NOW NAIB SUBEDAR), THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4. (i) SHRI VIKKI KUMAR PANDEY, DEPUTY COMMANDANT, 209 CoBRA, CRPF (ii) SHRI VIJAY ORAON, CONSTABLE/GD, 209 CoBRA, CRPF MHA (Act performed together) 5. LIEUTENANT COMMANDER MRITUNJAY KUMAR (07456-W) NAVY 6. IC-78962W MAJOR AMIT DAHIYA, SENA MEDAL, 1ST BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 7. (i) SHRI SOMAY VINAYAK MUNDE, IPS, ADDL. SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE (NOW SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE), MAHARASHTRA POLICE (ii) SHRI RAVINDRA KASHINATH NAITAM, HEAD CONSTABLE, MAHARASHTRA POLICE (iii) SHRI TIKARAM SAMPATRAO KATENGE, POLICE NAIK, MAHARASHTRA POLICE MHA (Act performed together) 8. IC-72252H MAJOR NITIN DHAANIA, 2ND BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 9. 14941570X LANCE NAIK RAGH VENDRA SINGH, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 9TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 10. IC-80532L MAJOR SANDEEP KUMAR, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 11. SS-47677W MAJOR ABHISHEK SINGH, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 50TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 12. (i) SQUADRON LEADER SANDEEP KUMAR JHAJHRIA, (33270) ACCOUNTS/GARUD (ii) CORPORAL (NOW SERGEANT) ANAND SINGH, (954576) INDIAN AIR FORCE (GARUD) AIR FORCE (Act performed together) 13. IC-77164W MAJOR ADITYA BHADAURIA, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14. (i) GROUP CAPTAIN YOGESHWAR KRISHNARAO KANDALKAR, (27207) FLYING (PILOT) (ii) FLIGHT LIEUTENANT TEJPAL, (36539) METEOROLOGY/GARUD (iii) LEADING AIRCRAFTMAN SUNIL KUMAR, (990231) INDIAN AIR FORCE (SECURITY) AIR FORCE (Act performed together) 15. SS-48529X CAPTAIN (NOW MAJOR) YUDHVIR SINGH, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 9TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 16. SS-48830N CAPTAIN RAKESH T R, 9TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 17. 13779485Y LANCE NAIK VIKAS CHOUDHARY, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 3RD BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 18. SS-48517H CAPTAIN (NOW MAJOR) ARUN KUMAR, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, 13TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

KIRTI CHAKRA (Non Posthumous)

S NO NAME AND OTHER DETAILS SERVICE 1. 15486168N NAIK DEVENDRA PRATAP SINGH, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2. SS-46926X MAJOR SHUBHANG, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 62ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3. 3011334X NAIK JITENDRA SINGH, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

SHAURYA CHAKRA (Posthumous)

S NO NAME AND OTHER DETAILS SERVICE 1.** 9115892W RIFLEMAN AURANGZAB, JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 2. 3017767L SEPOY KARN VEER SINGH, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 3. 15240522P GUNNER JASBIR SINGH, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 19TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 4. 665/SPO CONSTABLE MUDASIR AHMAD SHEIKH, JAMMU AND KASHMIR POLICE (BARAMULLA) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 5. 13773112P NAIK JASBIR SINGH, 6TH BATTALION, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY

**Award of Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) announced on Independence Day 2018

KIRTI CHAKRA (Posthumous)