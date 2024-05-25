President Murmu Casts Vote In New Delhi In 6th Phase Of LS Polls

New Delhi: The President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in the New Delhi constituency in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

Polling for the 7th parliamentary constituencies in Delhi began this morning in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid tight security arrangements. The weather department has issued a “yellow alert” for the day and predicted that the mercury is likely to reach a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi election department is making adequate preparations for voters because of the heat. People were seen queuing outside polling stations even before the commencement of voting at 7 a.m. A total of 1.52 crore voters — 82 lakh males, 69 lakh females and 1,228 of the third gender category — are eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths across the seven constituencies, according to the official. There are more than 2.52 lakh first-time voters in the city this time.