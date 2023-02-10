President Murmu Arrives In Odisha On Two-day Visit

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu was given a rousing welcome on Friday as she arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received her at the airport.

Soon after her arrival, she proceeded to Utkal Mandap.

The President is scheduled to grace the Foundation Day Celebration of Jnanaprabha Mission here, today. Later in the day, she will also grace the 2nd convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University in the capital city.

Tomorrow, Murmu will inaugurate the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack.