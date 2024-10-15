New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu called for enhanced economic cooperation between India and Algeria at the India-Algeria Economic Forum. The event, jointly organized by the Algerian Economic Renewal Council and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), saw participation from key business and government leaders from both nations.

In her address, President Murmu praised the transformative reforms led by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, highlighting the positive changes and inclusive growth in Algeria. “I commend the transformative reforms introduced by the Algerian Government under President Tebboune’s leadership,” she stated, emphasizing Algeria’s commitment to democracy and economic progress.

President Murmu underscored the historical ties between India and Algeria, recalling India’s support during Algeria’s struggle for independence. She noted that both nations are now committed to a path of peace and prosperity. “India and Algeria share a rich history of mutual support and shared values. Today, we are poised to embark on a new era of cooperation,” she remarked.

Highlighting the importance of India-Africa relations, President Murmu pointed out that India is now Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to $84 billion and investments exceeding $75 billion. She encouraged Indian companies to explore opportunities in Algeria, citing the country’s 4% GDP growth and the registration of 9,000 investment projects over the past two years.

The forum also focused on key sectors such as energy, construction, automobiles, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals, where both countries could strengthen ties. President Murmu urged the exploration of new avenues for trade and investment, inviting Algerian companies to participate in India’s initiatives like ‘Make in India’.

