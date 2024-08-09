President Murmu Addresses Members of Indian Community in New Zealand

Auckland: On the concluding day of her visit to New Zealand, the President of India Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of the Indian Community in Auckland, at a Reception hosted by the High Commission of India.

The accompanying Minister of State, Shri George Kurian as well as Members of Parliament, Shri Saumitra Khan and Shri Jugal Kishore were present on the occasion.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of Indian community members who had travelled to Auckland for the occasion from all parts of New Zealand, the President appreciated them for playing an important role in the development and prosperity of New Zealand. From business to education, healthcare to technology, their contribution is invaluable.

The President appreciated the dedication, hard work, and creative spirit of the Indian community. She said that these values have guided us for generations, and will continue to inspire us in the future.

The President was happy to note the rapid progress of bilateral relations between India and New Zealand. She said that exchanges of high-level visits and delegations have contributed to deepening understanding between the two countries and opening up new avenues of cooperation. She praised the government and people of New Zealand for their inclusive and welcoming spirit, enabling the Indian community to thrive and prosper.

The President announced that India will soon open a Consulate in Auckland to fulfil the long-standing demand of the Indian diaspora in Auckland. She expressed confidence that it will play a major role in further enhancing India-New Zealand diplomatic relations.

The President said that we see our Indian community across the world as key partners in the journey of building a developed India. The skills, expertise, and experience of the Indian community are valuable for the progress of India.

Following the reception, the President departed for Timor-Leste – the final leg of her three-nation State Visit.