New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu addressed a gathering of beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ of the Government of Maharashtra at Udgir today (September 4, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ are important steps towards building an inclusive and prosperous society and country. She was happy to note that women in Maharashtra are becoming self-reliant with the help of the central and state government’s schemes. She appreciated the state government for providing financial literacy and skills to women as well as generating livelihood opportunities for them. She noted that the state government is taking various steps for transparent and accountable governance. The government is delivering basic services at the doorsteps of citizens so that they do not have to run around government offices for those services.

The President said that initiatives for women’s empowerment give her immense satisfaction. It is said that under similar circumstances, women have more sense and understanding of using the economic resources of the family for the common good than men. It is believed that if we educate a man we educate only one person but if we educate a woman we educate the entire family and the future generation. This is also true for economic empowerment. If women are economically empowered, then the whole family and the future generation will also be empowered.

The President was happy to note that through the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Scheme of the government of India, around one crore women across the country have become Lakhpati Didi. She said that this initiative is increasing self-confidence, awareness, and new consciousness in women.

The President appreciated the government of Maharashtra for taking several steps to ensure the health and nutrition of women. She said that it is seen that often mothers and sisters take care of the food and health of the family but do not take care of their own food and health. She advised them to pay attention to their health too. She said that they have to take care of their health for a better future for themselves and their family.

The President was happy to note that in the last few years, women’s participation in the workforce has increased significantly. She said that women are now contributing in every field. But, more efforts are still needed to increase the participation of women further. She appealed to all men to recognize the potential of women and support them in realizing their dreams. She said that any obstacle created in the progress of women also slows down the pace of development of society and the country.

Before gracing this event, the President inaugurated Buddha Vihar with a Meditation Centre at Udgir and paid tributes before the statue of Bhagwan Buddha.