President Kovind To Host Olympic Contingent Over ‘High Tea’

New Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘high tea’ on Saturday.

Making the announcement earlier this week, an official release from the President’s Secretariat informed that the Indian Olympic contingent will be hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

After hosting the high tea for the Indian contingent, President Kovind will be addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day. According to a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s address will be broadcast on all networks of the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan from 7pm onwards.

The Indian contingent of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will also attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in the national capital a day later. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting and interacting with the athletes at the event.