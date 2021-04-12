President Kovind
President Kovind Returns To Rashtrapati Bhavan After Successful Bypass Surgery

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after undergoing a bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery. He also thanked doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army hospital for their exceptional care. The President said he is glad to be back home.

On March 30, the President underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

