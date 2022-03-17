President Kovind Greets People On The Eve Of Holi

New Delhi: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow Indians, living in the country and abroad.

“Holi – the festival of colours, marks the onset of spring season, bringing joy and zeal in our lives. This festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. Children, youth, men and women of all ages and backgrounds celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm,” he said.

“I wish that this festival of colours infuses positive energy in everyone’s life and makes the spirit of nation-building stronger,” he added.