President Kovind Greets Citizens On Eve Of Onam

New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Onam.

In a message, the President has said “On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad.

This festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crop in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother-nature. This festival also gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in society.

On this occasion, let us all resolve to move forward unitedly towards progress and prosperity of our country”.